Can you identify this fraud subject? Valpo police seek public's help

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person at the center of a fraud complaint.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 16 in the Walmart at 2400 Morthland Dr., according to a Valparaiso Police Department news release.

The individual used old receipts to defraud Walmart and allegedly stole merchandise as part of the fraudulent transaction.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the individual to contact Sgt. Patrick Yokovich at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) by entering “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Use the word “receipt” in the first line of the tip to identify the specific case, police said.

