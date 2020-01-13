VALPARAISO — Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a person accused of depositing and withdrawing thousands of dollars at a bank through the use of stolen, altered checks.
Police said the individual deposited the money Dec. 27 into a bank account that was not his, according to a Valparaiso Police Department news release.
The individual presented himself as the account holder at the time and was able to withdraw the fraudulent deposits from a local ATM soon after, police said.
Police ask anyone with information about the identity of the individual in the photos to contact Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135.
Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message.
Police also ask tipsters to use the word “Checks” in the first line of the tip to identify the case you are providing information on.