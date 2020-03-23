Can you identify this man? Gunman robs Dollar General store, cops say

EAST CHICAGO — An armed suspect remains at large after holding employees at gunpoint while robbing a Dollar General store and fleeing with more than $3,780 cash on Sunday, police say.
An officer was dispatched at 4:38 p.m. to the store, at 1015 W. Chicago Ave. in East Chicago, to speak with store employees, according to a police report.
There, employees told police that a man wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, navy blue jeans, and white tennis shoes entered the store and waited until all but one customer left. Then, he walked up to the register and demanded all the money inside, the police report stated.
The employee said she could not access the money unless someone made a purchase, which prompted the man to allegedly pull "an all-black handgun with a long barrel" out of his sweatshirt and pointed it at her, the report stated.
The suspect then instructed a customer to purchase an item as he walked around a corner, the report stated. Once around the corner, the suspect then fully exposed the weapon and pointed it at the female employee again and urged her to hurry.
The employee stated she then scanned a canned good but then realized the suspect had gone into the back office instead.
Another female employee told police she was exiting the back office with $3,780.98 in a deposit bag to bring to the bank when she came "face to face" with the suspect, who pointed the gun at her.
"(The employee) advised she immediately handed the bag over to the male without hesitation and stepped away from him," according to witness statements and video surveillance.
The suspect then left the store while continuing to point the gun at the employees, the report stated.
Video footage shows the suspect allegedly waited in line at the register until there was only one customer left in the store before demanding the first employee open her cash register, the report stated.
The suspect allegedly left on food and head north toward the 4600 block of Magoun Avenue.
Police need the public's help identifying the man who appears in surveillance footage.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Angelo Machuca at 219-391-8523. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500, police said.