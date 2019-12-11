VALPARAISO — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from Menards on Friday
The theft occurred about 11:15 a.m. at the store, 351 Silhavy Road. The man in the photos selected merchandise, concealed it and exited the store without paying, according to Valparaiso police.
Police ask anyone with information about the individual in the photos to contact Detective Eric Pickford at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to police by texting TIP411 (847-411) and entering "Valpo" in the message field .
Police ask tipsters to use the word "Tool" in the first line of the message to identify the case.