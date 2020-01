Can you identify this $3,000 theft suspect? Hobart police seek public's help

HOBART — Police are asking the public's help in identifying a theft suspect accused of stealing from a store in the U.S. 30 corridor.

The person is suspected of taking $3,000 in merchandise, according to Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales.

The individual is estimated to be between 20 to 30 years old, with a thin build, slight mustache and an overbite.

He was described as wearing brown boots, blue jeans, a Snap-On blue jacket and a blue baseball cap.

Police ask anyone with information on the man's identity to contact Detective Sergeant Gagliardi at 219-942-3406 or by email at kgagliardi@cityofhobart.org.

