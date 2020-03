HOBART — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing items from a retail store.

The woman was caught on surveillance footage at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales.

The business, which police did not name, is in the 2600 block of U.S. 30 in Merrillville.

Police ask anyone who may know the identity of the suspect to contact Cmdr. Nicholas Wardrip at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-4485.

