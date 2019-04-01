VALPARAISO — A Canadian man allegedly caught with 127 pounds of cocaine stashed in an elaborately hidden compartment in his vehicle is seeking the return of his Canadian passport after unexpectedly posting a bond of $100,000 surety and $2,500 cash.
Denis Mesumb, 43, is also seeking return of his Canadian Social Security card, medications and other personal items taken at the time of his March 15 arrest, according to his defense attorney Nicholas Barnes.
Barnes accused Hobart police of refusing to release the items, as well as following and otherwise harassing his client.
"It's borderline on extremely inappropriate," Barnes said.
Capt. James Gonzales, who serves as public information officer at the Hobart Police Department, denied the allegations and said Mesumb has not been able to be reached because he does not have a telephone.
A detective on the case was working a side job at Walmart when he bumped into Mesumb and provided him with a telephone number for police.
"He still hasn't contacted him," Gonzales said.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer ordered police Monday to release all of Mesumb's personal items with the exception of the passport.
He scheduled a hearing for 2 p.m. Wednesday to consider the passport, saying it involves international law not typically handled in the county-level court.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said he had no problem with the release of all the items in question except the passport.
Mesumb faces a level 2 felony, which carries a potential prison sentence of 10 to 30 years, Germann said.
Germann raised concern about the difficulties of extraditing Mesumb back to the United States should he return to Canada and not come back on his own to this country for court dates.
Mesumb was stopped along a local stretch of Interstate 94, and an undercover officer said he discovered the cocaine hidden in a compartment built in the floorboard of the SUV Mesumb was driving, according to court records.
Mesumb said this was not the first time he "drops the car off and someone loads it for him and tells him where to go with it," according to charging documents. He told police the vehicle was registered to his wife.
He was arrested and charged with felony counts of dealing in cocaine and possessing cocaine, court records show.
Mesumb was in custody when he appeared in court Friday seeking a bond reduction. Saying that prosecutors had not had a chance to review the request, Clymer postponed the hearing until Monday.
Mesumb bonded out in the meantime on the larger amount and Monday's hearing was used instead to argue for the release of his personal possessions, including his passport.
In raising concerns about the actions of Hobart police, Barnes said Mesumb had at one point paid $750 for the release of his vehicle, only to learn that it was not at that location. Mesumb was refunded his money.
Clymer said the reason he added a surety portion to the bond is that Mesumb does not live in the United States, and he faces charges for a major crime. Mesumb is from Toronto, according to court records.
