Cancer derails former judge's retirement plan, but not her spirit

VALPARAISO — Former Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper said she had it all planned out.

After retiring at the end of last year following 35 years in office and earning the distinction as the longest-serving female judge in the state and just about the first female everything in Porter County's legal system, Harper had intended to balance her new free time with a manageable workload as special judge.

But in mid-summer, following routine blood work, she discovered she had a cancerous tumor in her biliary tract that spread to her liver.

Her life plan had a "great beat to it," Harper said, "then all of a sudden, bam, you can't do it."

She and husband, Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester, headed to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for scans, a biopsy and a course of treatment that currently involves chemotherapy at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. That will be followed by radiology and then surgery to remove what is left of the tumor.

"The other half of my liver is healthy, and the liver regenerates," she said, maintaining a positive outlook and a continued workload involving several complicated legal cases as special judge.