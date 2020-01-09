"Katrina is committed to her community," according to her press release. "She works tirelessly on behalf of justice-involved veterans as a volunteer member of the acclaimed Porter County Veterans Treatment Court."
A long line of guests waits to greet Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, lower right, and her husband, Judge David Chidester, Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center. Harper is leaving after 35 years on the bench.
John Luke, The Times
John Luke The Times
John Luke, The Times
John Luke The Times
John Luke, The Times
John Luke, The Times
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.