 Provided

Valparaiso resident Katrina Spence Smock has filed as a candidate for the judicial post being vacated at the year's end by Republican Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.

Smock, a Republican, said she has practiced law for 22 years, the last 10 of which she has had her own private practice. She has concentrated on criminal and family law.

She also serves as a public defender in Porter County Juvenile Court and has worked as a deputy prosecutor in Porter County, she said. Smock served as the supervisor of domestic violence cases.

Prior to moving to Indiana, Smock worked as a deputy sheriff in Cook County, Illinois, while attending DePaul University College of Law.

"Katrina is committed to her community," according to her press release. "She works tirelessly on behalf of justice-involved veterans as a volunteer member of the acclaimed Porter County Veterans Treatment Court."

