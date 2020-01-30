Candidate wants mayor to violate grand jury subpoena rules, McDermott contends

It had nothing to do with his administration, he said.

That disclosure wasn't enough for Harper, who issued a news release Wednesday, saying he was "deeply concerned" by the matter.

"Northwest Indiana residents deserve more from their elected officials. Washington is currently embroiled in a battle over corruption. We must be sure that Indiana does not contribute to corruption in D.C. I urge Mayor McDermott to publicly release all information he has pertaining to this investigation so the voters can decide for themselves who is responsible," Harper said.

Harper said he wants McDermott to disclose the name of the targeted company and their level of involvement with Hammond City Hall.

Harper said if McDermott and the city were "so concerned about interfering with a federal investigation, I don't think they would have made that disclosure in the first place."

"The reason I called on the mayor for transparency is because I believe, deeply, that voters deserve to be as informed as possible," Harper said.

In response, McDermott took to social media Wednesday to explain why he is saying little about the target.