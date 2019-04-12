CROWN POINT — Charges filed Wednesday allege a Merrillville man was among several people who shot and wounded a man March 12 in East Chicago.
Keshaun D. Love Brownlee, 19, is the registered owner of a gold 2003 Ford Taurus found abandoned about a block away from the shooting scene in the 3700 block of Deal Street, Lake Criminal Court records say.
The victim told police he was taking bags out of the back seat of a blue 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when he heard gunshots and saw two people near the back of a gold Ford Taurus shooting at him.
Another witness told police the gold Taurus was occupied by four people, records say.
The victim was shot as he ducked through the back seat of the car.
Officers arrived and found the victim, who suffered a graze wound to his back, and the gold Taurus abandoned in the middle of the 3800 block of Deal Street, records say.
Police obtained a search warrant and found three iPhones, four spent bullet casings, a magazine to a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and Brownlee's driver's license inside the Taurus, records say.
Brownlee spoke with a detective March 13 and admitted he was driving in the area about 7 p.m. March 12. He claimed gunshots began to hit his car so he attempted to drive away, but his car stalled, records say.
He said he could not find a police officer as he ran from the scene, nor did he call police to report the shooting. Brownlee avoided any further interviews with the detective, records allege.
A warrant for Brownlee was issued Thursday.