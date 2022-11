Car abandoned on railroad tracks in Lowell, sheriff says

LOWELL — A 24-year-old man crashed his car and left it abandoned on a set of railroad tracks in Lowell, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Friday.

Police were called to the scene of the crash around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 205th Avenue and West Monon Road in Lowell, and it was later reported the driver crashed a Volkswagen Passat on the railroad tracks near Chase Street and West Monon Road. The driver struck multiple sets of tracks and damaged his car, Martinez said.

Lake County dispatch requested CSX to stop all trains while police investigated the scene. Witnesses said two men in the vehicle walked away from the scene. Police found and questioned the men, who said they did not need medical attention.

The driver faces potential criminal charges, Martinez said. No trains were damaged, but trains were delayed as a result of the incident.