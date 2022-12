Car bursts into flames as driver was on his way to work, Porter County firefighters report

CHESTERTON — A motorist was on his way to work early Thursday along a local stretch of Ind. 49 when his car began to smoke and then burst into flames, the Chesterton Fire Department is reporting.

The driver was northbound along the highway in the area of County Road 950 North when he noticed smoke and then flames coming from the rear engine compartment of his 2008 Smart car, firefighters said.

"On their arrival, firefighters found the Smart car - an older model powered by gasoline - fully involved," the department said. "They used 400 gallons of engine water to drown the fire and then performed some light overhaul at the scene."

The driver later said he had began having mechanical problems a short time before the fire.

No injuries were reported, but the car was a total loss, according to firefighters.