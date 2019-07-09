CROWN POINT — A man and his son were sitting down for lunch at Subway in Crown Point when a car drove through the building, striking them Tuesday, police said.
At 11:54 a.m., officers were called to an accident at 1902 N. Main St. and found a car had crashed into the Subway restaurant, Crown Point Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said.
Janda said a 52-year old woman drove her car into the building. The incident is believed to be an accident.
There were no injuries to the driver or those inside the restaurant.
“A man and his son were sitting right there where she went all the way into the building. The car pushed them out of the way. They just said, ‘We’re good,’” Janda said. “Everyone was fine. It’s really a miracle.”
No arrests or tickets were issued by police, Janda said.
The Subway is currently closed and will not reopen until Thursday.