CROWN POINT — A large window at a Crown Point urgent care clinic is boarded up after a patient lifted her foot off her car's brakes in the parking lot Monday and drove into the building.
No one was injured when the 2015 Kia Soul crashed into the rear of Methodist Care First, 1275 E. North Street, around 2:50 p.m., said Kim Innes, Methodist vice president of business development.
Innes said the driver was shaken up by the incident and taken home by her son.
But she said no one else in the building, located west of the Crown Point Sportsplex, was hurt when the car drove straight through the window and into the physical therapy waiting room.
"There really wasn't even that much damage to the vehicle," Innes said. "The way she went in, she just went right through the window, and there was no structural damage to the building."
"We got lucky," she added. "Facilities can be fixed."
Innes said the Methodist Care First building remained open and serving patients while the car was removed from the waiting room and the window was boarded up.