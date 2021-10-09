 Skip to main content
Car crashes through Region liquor store, chief says
alert urgent

Around 5 p.m. first responders were called to a vehicle wrecked into Briar East Liquors at 3217 169th St. in Hammond. 

HAMMOND — The front end of a vehicle ended up inside a Region liquor store Friday evening.

Around 5 p.m. first responders were called to a vehicle wrecked into Briar East Liquors at 3217 169th St., said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith. 

Smith said the vehicle appeared to be between half-way and a third of the way inside of the store. No injuries were reported, however there was damage to the exterior and interior of the building and several liquor bottles were broken. 

Smith said the driver had reportedly pushed the wrong pedal and accidentally accelerated into the store. 

Crews had to open windows and use fans to help dispel the strong alcohol fumes from the broken inventory. A board-up company temporarily patched the front door and window. 

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

