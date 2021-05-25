 Skip to main content
Car fire on Borman Expressway causes delays
 Mary Freda, The Times
GARY — A vehicle fire caused delays on the Borman Expressway Tuesday evening.
 
Indiana State Police confirmed the eastbound vehicle fire around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic was slowed along eastbound Interstate 80/94 near exit 9 for Grant Street as crews responded to the fire.
 
A driver in the area said the fire was spreading to nearby brush and they could smell burning rubber. There were large flames and a heavy plume of smoke reported in the area.
 
Indiana State Police said there was no crash, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The fire has since been extinguished.
