Car found on fire after it was stolen; suspect seen on surveillance footage, police say

HOBART — A suspect in an armed carjacking in Hobart was caught by surveillance cameras, police said.

At 5 a.m. Monday officers were called to investigate a reported carjacking where the victim had been held at gunpoint, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales.

The victim was at his workplace in the 800 block of West Old Ridge Road parked next to an Amoco Gas Station when he was approached by the suspect. The victim said he was sitting in his parked silver two-door Mercedes when a man came up to his car.

The man tapped on the victim's driver's side window with the barrel of a gun and then pointed the firearm at him, according to police.

The suspect then ordered the victim out of the car and demanded his wallet and car keys, Gonzales said. After the victim complied, the suspect fled in the car going west on Old Ridge Road.

About 25 minutes after the carjacking, a structure fire was called out in the 200 block of Main Street and officers found a vehicle in flames at the location that matched the description of the victim's vehicle.