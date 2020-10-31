Car hit by gunfire in St. John, police say

ST. JOHN — A teenager's drive home from a high school football game took a frightening turn on Friday night when her car was hit by gunfire, police said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said a 2014 Hyundai was at a stoplight at 101st and Calumet Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. Friday night when the 16-year-old driver heard something hit her vehicle.

The driver pulled into a gas station about a half-mile away and found multiple bullet holes in her car, Martinez said. He said .22-caliber shell casings were found near 101st and Calumet.

According to a person familiar with the incident who asked not to be identified, the teen was on her way home from a football game.

"As she was sitting at the stoplight, she was headed west and a person on a bicycle was headed east, dressed all in black," the person said.

"Just as the light turned green, she started to go and something hit her car. She ducked and it shattered her driver's side window."

The teen was not injured, but "she is very shaken up as you can imagine," the person familiar with the incident said.

The Lake County sheriff's detective bureau and CSI assisted in the investigation.