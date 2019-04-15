HAMMOND -- A 27-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the city's Hessville section, police said.
Hammond police responded about 3 a.m. Sunday to the area of Coach's Corner Bar in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue for a possible shooting, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
While en route, police said a vehicle speed away from the scene and crashed nearby.
Three men were in the vehicle, including the wounded 27-year-old. He was a backseat passenger, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Adam Clark at 219-852-2987.
