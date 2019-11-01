{{featured_button_text}}
CROWN POINT — A man was acquitted of murder Friday after jurors concluded he acted in self-defense when he shot a 30-year-old man to death in 2018 at his Gary car lot.

Esteban Ocampo, 51, of Gary, was found not guilty on all counts, including murder, intimidation and pointing a firearm, according to the Lake County prosecutor's office.

Ocampo was accused of shooting Markis D. Square, 30, of Gary, to death April 18, 2018, at Ocampo Auto Sales, 401 W. Ridge Road, and then pointing his gun at Square's friend Marcus Jones, of Merrillville.

Ocampo claimed Square attempted to rob him at gunpoint, but he led Square into a garage and pulled a gun from his toolbox when Square let his guard down. Ocampo testified Thursday he shot Square in self-defense.

The jury of four women and eight men deliberated for about three hours Friday before reaching a verdict.

Prosecutors alleged Ocampo shot Square to eliminate a debt, threw away his gun and never called police. 

"This wasn't self-defense," Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said in closing arguments.

Defense attorney Gojko Kasich said the state presented no evidence Ocampo owed Square any money.

"It is reasonable to think Mr. Square was the one who was desperate for money," Kasich said.

Testimony showed Square never owned a car and often needed rides, he said.

Anderson said Ocampo's testimony Thursday did not match the evidence presented at trial.

It wouldn't make sense for Square to pull a gun on Ocampo in front of the car lot, in "broad daylight," when traffic along nearby Ridge Road is heavy, Anderson said.

The prosecutor also accused Ocampo of testifying to having more of a business relation with Square than Ocamop's attorney described in opening statements. 

Ocampo testified he went to an auto auction with Square and also allowed Square to sell cars off his lot on Craigslist, he said. 

Anderson fell to his knees and, later, fell on his back as he demonstrated for the jury why he felt Ocampo's description of the shooting was unreasonable in light of evidence about the location of Square's four gunshot wounds.

Kasich told the jury the location of Square's gunshot wounds was reasonable.

Kasich said if he had not called the lead investigator in the case, Gary police Detective Alexander Jones, to the stand, the jury would not have heard testimony that Square's cellphone was lost.

"Gone," Kasich said. "That's a huge piece of evidence. You're going to be asked to ignore that and convict him of murder."

Anderson dismissed the phone data as irrelevant.

"If there was anything bad on that phone, I'm sure we would have seen it," he said.

Kasich said testimony that Square had a gun that didn't work in his back pocket didn't indicate guilt on Ocampo's part. Ocampo had no way of knowing whether it worked or not, he said.

Kasich asked jurors to consider whether it was reasonable to believe Ocampo would want to kill Square in his own garage while Ocampo's wife was nearby.

"What there any evidence at all that Mr. Ocampo invited Mr. Square to his lot for any reason at all?" Kasich asked.

He noted police officers are trained to shoot "until a threat is eliminated" and said Ocampo should not be held to a higher standard than that.

