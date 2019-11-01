CROWN POINT — A man was acquitted of murder Friday after jurors concluded he acted in self-defense when he shot a 30-year-old man to death in 2018 at his Gary car lot.
Esteban Ocampo, 51, of Gary, was found not guilty on all counts, including murder, intimidation and pointing a firearm, according to the Lake County prosecutor's office.
Ocampo was accused of shooting Markis D. Square, 30, of Gary, to death April 18, 2018, at Ocampo Auto Sales, 401 W. Ridge Road, and then pointing his gun at Square's friend Marcus Jones, of Merrillville.
Ocampo claimed Square attempted to rob him at gunpoint, but he led Square into a garage and pulled a gun from his toolbox when Square let his guard down. Ocampo testified Thursday he shot Square in self-defense.
The jury of four women and eight men deliberated for about three hours Friday before reaching a verdict.
Prosecutors alleged Ocampo shot Square to eliminate a debt, threw away his gun and never called police.
"This wasn't self-defense," Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said in closing arguments.
Defense attorney Gojko Kasich said the state presented no evidence Ocampo owed Square any money.
"It is reasonable to think Mr. Square was the one who was desperate for money," Kasich said.
Testimony showed Square never owned a car and often needed rides, he said.
Anderson said Ocampo's testimony Thursday did not match the evidence presented at trial.
It wouldn't make sense for Square to pull a gun on Ocampo in front of the car lot, in "broad daylight," when traffic along nearby Ridge Road is heavy, Anderson said.
The prosecutor also accused Ocampo of testifying to having more of a business relation with Square than Ocamop's attorney described in opening statements.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Ocampo testified he went to an auto auction with Square and also allowed Square to sell cars off his lot on Craigslist, he said.
Anderson fell to his knees and, later, fell on his back as he demonstrated for the jury why he felt Ocampo's description of the shooting was unreasonable in light of evidence about the location of Square's four gunshot wounds.
Kasich told the jury the location of Square's gunshot wounds was reasonable.
Kasich said if he had not called the lead investigator in the case, Gary police Detective Alexander Jones, to the stand, the jury would not have heard testimony that Square's cellphone was lost.
"Gone," Kasich said. "That's a huge piece of evidence. You're going to be asked to ignore that and convict him of murder."
Anderson dismissed the phone data as irrelevant.
"If there was anything bad on that phone, I'm sure we would have seen it," he said.
Kasich said testimony that Square had a gun that didn't work in his back pocket didn't indicate guilt on Ocampo's part. Ocampo had no way of knowing whether it worked or not, he said.
Kasich asked jurors to consider whether it was reasonable to believe Ocampo would want to kill Square in his own garage while Ocampo's wife was nearby.
"What there any evidence at all that Mr. Ocampo invited Mr. Square to his lot for any reason at all?" Kasich asked.
He noted police officers are trained to shoot "until a threat is eliminated" and said Ocampo should not be held to a higher standard than that.
Alicia Violo Piet
Age: 42 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1910985 Arrest Date: October 22, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Andre Alfonzo Long
Age: 60 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910954 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: Theft- Prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Anthony Michael Anspach
Age: 35 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1910876 Arrest Date: October 19, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior, OWI Endangering a Person Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Arlie Otto Sanson Jr.
Residence: Griffith Booking Number(s): 1910047 Arrest Date: October 24 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Becky Marie Kilpatrick
Age: 37 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 1910956 Arrest Date: October 22, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Brett David Stokes
Age: 53 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1910858 Arrest Date: October 18, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: FTA
Brian Anthony Kokos
Age: 34 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1910859 Arrest Date: October 18, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: REM
Brian Keith Fauver
Age: 59 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910920 Arrest Date: Not available Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Carmel Jamal Salem
Age: 28 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1910928 Arrest Date: Not available Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Charles Chuck Jackson
Age: 46 Residence: Blue Island, IL Booking Number(s): 1910864 Arrest Date: October 18, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on Law Enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Charles Oliver Hageman Jr.
Age: 28 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1910898 Arrest Date: October 20, 2019 Offense Description: Health- Possession of Hypodermic Syringe or Needle Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTC
Cherri Rochell Grote
Age: 48 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 1910904 Arrest Date: October 20, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Cheyenne Emma Foster
Age: 21 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910983 Arrest Date: October 22, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Christina Lois Marie Lyons
Age: 40 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1910942 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: Health- Possession of Hypodermic Syringe or Needle Class: Felony
Entry Code: REM
Clarion Channel Sanders
Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910947 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on Law Enforcement, Resisting Law Enforcement/ Use of Vehicle Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Daniel Keith Kohlmeyer Jr.
Age: 46 Residence: DeMotte Booking Number(s): 1910865 Arrest Date: October 18, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Darvell Davonte Robinson
Age: 21 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1910941 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: ICUS
David Anthony Johnson
Age: 38 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1910889 Arrest Date: October 19, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Dennis Scott Hamilton
Age: 51 Residence: Valapraiso Booking Number(s): 1910954 Arrest Date: October 22, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: WAR
Derek William Leinonen
Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1910954 Arrest Date: October 24 2019 Offense Description: Domestic Battery, Strangulation Class: Misdemeanor, Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Don Burnette Terry
Age: 29 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1910957 Arrest Date: October 22, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in the presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Donetta Genelle Smith
Residence: Shelbyville Booking Number(s): 1910048 Arrest Date: October 24 2019 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Emerson Thomas III
Age: 41 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1910879 Arrest Date: October 19, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic Battery- Simple Assault Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Garrett Da Varriss Smith Jr.
Age: 21 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1910936 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: RTNC
Ian Miles West
Age: 34 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1910888 Arrest Date: October 19, 2019 Offense Description: Public Administration- Escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Ismael Calderon Arreola
Age: 52 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910878 Arrest Date: October 19, 2019 Offense Description: Motor Vehicle- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated- with passenger less than 18 years of age Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Jamal Sharrod Allen
Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910930 Arrest Date: October 24 2019 Offense Description: Dealing in narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Jermaine Lashun Watts
Age: 28 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1910860 Arrest Date: October 18, 2019 Offense Description: Battery- Aggravated Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Jessica Lane Cunningham
Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1910956 Arrest Date: October 24 2019 Offense Description: OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Jim Alan Szutenbach Jr.
Age: 30 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1910892 Arrest Date: October 19, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine/ Narcotic Drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
John Michael Degand Jr.
Residence: Griffith Booking Number(s): 1910959 Arrest Date: October 24 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Josefina Hurtado
Age: 57 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1910931 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: Riverboat Gambling- Casino Gambling Violations Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Justin Montgomery
Age: 31 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1910918 Arrest Date: Not available Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: HOLD
Kalvin Bernard Hubbard
Age: 37 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910992 Arrest Date: October 22, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kameron Oneal Woods
Age: 24 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1910958 Arrest Date: October 22, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI Endangering a Person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Keshaun Deandre Love Brownlee
Age: 28 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1910860 Arrest Date: October 18, 2019 Offense Description: Battery- Aggravated Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Larry Darnell Egerton
Age: 53 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910985 Arrest Date: October 22, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Manuel Mendez III
Age: 37 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1910851 Arrest Date: October 18, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine/ Narcotic Drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Manuel Munoz Soriano
Age: 45 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1910926 Arrest Date: Not available Offense Description: OWI- Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Mark Jude Landini Jr.
Residence: Lacrosse Booking Number(s): 1910943 Arrest Date: October 24 2019 Offense Description: Dealing in narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Markell Dashawn Shorter
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910850 Arrest Date: October 18, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: WAR
Mayra Francisca Rocha
Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1910035 Arrest Date: October 24 2019 Offense Description: Battery on law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Meagan Anne Boersma
Age: 39 Residence: Hebron Booking Number(s): 1910849 Arrest Date: October 18, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine/ Narcotic Drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Michael Chance Edward Varner
Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1910055 Arrest Date: October 24 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Michael Dennis Miller
Age: 56 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 1910996 Arrest Date: October 22, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: FTA
Mister JW Jones
Age: 63 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1910911 Arrest Date: October 20, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Nathan Erik Medanich
Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910931 Arrest Date: October 24 2019 Offense Description: Possession of hypodermic needle Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Nicolaus Domingo Vega
Age: 25 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1910874 Arrest Date: October 19, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Nimeshkumar Rameshchandra Soni
Age: 42 Residence: Westmont, IL Booking Number(s): 1910940 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: Riverboat Gambling- Casino Gambling Violations Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Patrick Joseph Barron
Age: 40 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1910929 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: Family Offense- Nonsupport of dependent/ Child violations Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Raphael Lavante Peterson Jr.
Age: 21 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1910951 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing marijuana/ Hashish/ Salvia-felony Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Raymond Claude Smejek Jr.
Age: 56 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1910955 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior, OWI, Controlled Substance- Possession Schedule I, II, III, IV, V Class: Felony, Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Raymond Lewis Morgan Jr.
Age: 56 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910997 Arrest Date: October 22, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Raymond Todd Urbaniak
Age: 40 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1910917 Arrest Date: October 20, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic Battery PrevConv/ Pres of child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Reimundo Ray Camarillo
Age: 59 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1910930 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic Battery- On a person less than 14 years old- Domestic Battery committed by a person who is at least 18, Domestic Battery- Simple Assault, Battery Class: Felony, Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Robert Juaquin Ventura
Age: 30 Residence: Fort Wayne Booking Number(s): 1910852 Arrest Date: October 18, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary, OWI Class: Felony, Misdemeanor
Entry Code: REV, FTA
Robert Richard Strehl Jr.
Age: 35 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1910908 Arrest Date: October 20, 2019 Offense Description: Controlled Substance- Possession Schedule I, II, III, IV, V Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Robert Verle Hamilton
Age: 44 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910907 Arrest Date: October 20, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Ruben Gray West
Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1910044 Arrest Date: October 24 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Ryan Austin Peksenak
Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1910029 Arrest Date: October 24 2019 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Sabre Destinae Sequoy Hein Weatherspoon
Age: 18 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910939 Arrest Date: Gary Offense Description: Battery on Law Enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Samika Sharyce Thomas
Age: 43 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910957 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: Deception- Identity Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Shelia A. Gore
Age: 53 Residence: Lansing Booking Number(s): 1910868 Arrest Date: October 19, 2019 Offense Description: Auto Theft/ Receiving Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Stephen Michael Huemmerich
Age: 53 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1910914 Arrest Date: October 20, 2019 Offense Description: Public Administration- Escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Syrontae Lamar McFerrin
Age: 29 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1910897 Arrest Date: October 20, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine/ Narcotic Drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Tatre Tavio Glover
Age: 19 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1910944 Arrest Date: October 21, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Thomas Omari Warner
Age: 24 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1910991 Arrest Date: October 22, 2019 Offense Description: Theft of a firearm Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Trevion Deandre Brown
Age: 21 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1910854 Arrest Date: October 18, 2019 Offense Description: Battery- Committed with a deadly weapon- Felony Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Yesenia Polly Villarreal
Age: 46 Residence: Glenwood, IL Booking Number(s): Arrest Date: Not available Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.