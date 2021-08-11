Car salesman rescued from wreck after man slams into semi in runaway test drive, police say

GARY — A car salesman was rescued from a burning vehicle after a joy ride left him trapped in a wreck, while the driver attempted to walk away from the scene, police said.

At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 caller told police he was being held against his will in a vehicle on westbound Interstate 80/94 by mile marker 10 in Gary, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

The man, a salesman from the Hobart-based Bosco Family Motors, told police the driver had taken a 2009 Kia Borrego for a test drive. However, the driver accelerated to a high rate of speed and refused to pull over or let the victim out of the vehicle.

As the salesman was talking to 911 dispatchers on the phone, the driver rear-ended a semitrailer at high-speed at the 8.2 mile marker, police said.

The victim was partially trapped in the vehicle and troopers and good Samaritans were able to get him outside. The impact caused the vehicle to catch on fire and two troopers at the scene quickly extinguished the flames.

Police found the driver walking away from the scene, leaving the injured salesman and burning vehicle behind.

Indiana State Police identified the driver as 29-year-old LaDarien D. Gregory of Hammond.