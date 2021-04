Car thief jumps 30 feet from Cline Avenue Bridge to evade cops, police say

LAKE COUNTY — The driver of a vehicle stolen from a LaPorte Dodge dealership over the weekend evaded law enforcement after jumping about 30 feet from the Cline Avenue Bridge, police said.

The suspect was driving one of four high-performance Dodge and Jeep cars that were stolen from the dealership and later seen traveling over 150 mph on Interstate 80/94, an Indiana State Police news release states.

State troopers responded for the report of speeding drivers to find the vehicle heading northbound onto Cline Avenue, police said. Shortly after, it ran out of gas and stopped on the bridge.

At that point, the driver fled on foot and jumped over a wall, landing on the ground below.

Police recovered the stolen vehicle but were unable to find its driver.

The Indiana State Police Vehicle Crimes Unit, Lowell Post Field Investigations and LaPorte Police Department are investigating.

LaPorte city police said more information would be released as it becomes available.

