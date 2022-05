Career offender gets a lengthy prison term for 2019 bank robbery

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Gary man to 19 1/2 years in prison for the armed robbery of a bank two years ago.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed that sentence Wednesday on 43-year-old Omarr R. Williams.

Williams pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to taking money at gunpoint Oct. 8, 2019, from a teller of the First Financial Bank branch at 2705 169th St., Hammond.

A federal grand jury indicted Williams and his co-defendant, Anthony Day, 24 hours after their capture.

The government alleges Williams and Day walked into the bank branch. Williams was wearing sunglasses, a dreadlocks wig, a Golden State Warriors hat and a blue windbreaker.

He pointed a gun at the teller and said, “Open the drawers and give me everything inside, and if you activate the panic alarm, I’ll shoot you.”

They fled with $4,804 in a car that Hammond and Lake County police were able to follow — through a tracking device planted in the money — to a wooded area in the 500 block of Burr Street in Gary.

Police said they arrested Day as he walked out of the woods and later Williams, six blocks away, in possession of a loaded gun and $1,597 in cash.

Officers say they found the defendant’s getaway car abandoned nearby as well as their disguises.

Government investigators allege they found Williams’ DNA on a Taurus handgun and clothing seen during the bank robbery.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin Padula stated in a memorandum she wrote earlier to the court that Williams is a career offender, chronic alcohol and drug abuser and danger to his community.

He has 23 arrests dating back to his teenage years. His offenses include 10 convictions for drug-related crimes and two for violent crimes.

Padula said Williams was convicted for severely beating a pregnant woman with a metal pipe, fracturing her skull.

Williams committed the 2019 bank robbery while free on probation from a 2016-armed robbery of a Family Dollar store at 61 E. Ridge Road, Gary.

In 2016, Williams and another Gary man entered that store wearing ski masks. One hit an employee with a gun before fleeing with a bag of cash and some cigarettes.

Mark Psimos, Williams’ defense attorney, argued in a memo to the court that Williams has a history of mental health issues, including depression and bipolar disorder.

State court officials are seeking his return to Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point to answer for his probation violation.

A federal court magistrate ordered a psychiatric exam of Williams after his 2019 arrest for mental health issues because of disruptive behavior during his court hearings and seemingly irrational letters to the court.

Psimos said lately Williams has stopped acting out and has been respectful in court.

Antony Day is maintaining his plea of not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial later this fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.