HAMMOND — Federal authorities have charged a second out-of-state person in their investigation of a narcotics smuggling ring.

Randy Miguel De La Cruz Concepcion appeared Tuesday before Magistrate Judge John E. Martin on a charge of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute the powerful painkiller illegally.

The court advised the 24-year-old citizen of the Caribbean nation of the Dominican Republic of the charge and potential penalty he faces, as well as his constitutional right to a jury trial to make the government prove the allegations against him.

The magistrate ordered him held without bond pending a detention hearing April 10.

His appearance in court comes a week after Katie E. Mendez-Mera, 19, of Syracuse, New York was arrested and charged with being a part of the same drug operation.

Both defendants face a lengthy imprisonment if convicted.

Jason Hines, a special agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, alleges in court papers he received information late last month of plans by persons to ship fentanyl in large quantities from Syracuse, New York for distribution in the Chicago area.

Hines alleges a confidential informant for federal investigators told authorities an unidentified narcotics supplier was prepared to sell five kilograms of fentanyl to the informant at a cost of $25,500 per kilogram.

Authorities traced a telephone number the informant used to make the transaction to Randy Miguel De La Cruz Concepcion, who also has addresses in Syracuse, New York; Scranton, Pennsylvania, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

The confidential informant and the defendant agreed to meet at the Hard Rock Casino at Burr and Interstate 94 in Gary in the early morning hours of March 29.

However, once the defendant arrived outside the casino, he told the informant he was leaving because there were a lot of police officers around and he didn’t like that.

Shortly afterwards, Indiana State Police stopped the defendant’s red Jeep Cherokee at an undisclosed location within Gary.

Police traced the ownership of the Jeep to Mendez-Mera, who authorities arrested at a Hammond motel. They found more than two pounds of fentanyl hidden behind furniture in the motel room where she was staying.

Fentanyl, which is considered 50 times more potent than heroin, caused more than 36,000 overdose deaths in 2019, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

