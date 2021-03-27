 Skip to main content
Carjacking suspect leads foot chase after being spotted by officer, police say
EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago man with an arrest warrant for auto theft led officers on a foot chase Friday, police said.

Edgar Vigil, 18, was charged with resisting law enforcement for fleeing, resisting law enforcement for use of force, in addition to his prior charge of auto theft, according to East Chicago Police Department. 

The incident was sparked around 1 p.m. Friday when East Chicago officer Seraj Qureshi was patrolling in the 1300 block of East Columbus Drive, said Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

The officer spotted Vigil walking in the area near Zel's Roast Beef restaurant and recognized the man as having an arrest warrant for auto theft and a history of resisting law enforcement, police said.

Qureshi alerted other officers and approached Vigil, who immediately ran away. The officer chased after Vigil on foot and several other officers assisted in the pursuit.

After a brief struggle with police, Vigil was arrested in the 4200 block of Ivy Street. Vigil is also being investigated for an alleged carjacking and a potential felony charge of fleeing in a stolen vehicle, Rivera said.

Police said limited information was immediately available and more details will be released at a later time.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Edgar Vigil

Edgar Vigil

 Provided
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

