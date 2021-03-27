Carjacking suspect leads foot chase after being spotted by officer, police say

EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago man with an arrest warrant for auto theft led officers on a foot chase Friday, police said.

Edgar Vigil, 18, was charged with resisting law enforcement for fleeing, resisting law enforcement for use of force, in addition to his prior charge of auto theft, according to East Chicago Police Department.

The incident was sparked around 1 p.m. Friday when East Chicago officer Seraj Qureshi was patrolling in the 1300 block of East Columbus Drive, said Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

The officer spotted Vigil walking in the area near Zel's Roast Beef restaurant and recognized the man as having an arrest warrant for auto theft and a history of resisting law enforcement, police said.

Qureshi alerted other officers and approached Vigil, who immediately ran away. The officer chased after Vigil on foot and several other officers assisted in the pursuit.

After a brief struggle with police, Vigil was arrested in the 4200 block of Ivy Street. Vigil is also being investigated for an alleged carjacking and a potential felony charge of fleeing in a stolen vehicle, Rivera said.