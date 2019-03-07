Try 3 months for $3
Generic police car stock

MUNSTER — Hammond police took three people into custody and recovered a handgun Thursday after a carjacking in Munster and brief chase in Hammond, police said.

Three male suspects approached a resident in the 8400 block of Beech Avenue about 2:20 p.m. and took a maroon Mazda at gunpoint, Munster police Lt. Ed Strbjak said.

The Lake County dispatch center broadcast a description of the car, and a Hammond officer spotted a maroon Mazda traveling in the area of Calumet Avenue and River Drive, he said.

The Hammond officer attempted to stop the Mazda, but the driver sped off, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The driver stopped in the area of 173rd Street and Jefferson Avenue, where three people ran from the car.

Hammond police arrested all three and recovered a gun, police said.

Strbjak said more information would be released after charges are secured.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.