Carjacking sweep nets multiple arrests, recovers stolen vehicles, sheriff says
urgent

Lake Co Sheriffs File chase road block

This Times file photo shows Lake County Sheriff's police blocking off a road following a pursuit. 

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

A fleet of Region police flooded the streets in a two-day auto theft and carjacking sweep that resulted in multiple arrests and recovered vehicles that had been reported stolen. 

The Lake County Auto Theft Task Force and High Crime Unit conducted the sweep Friday and Saturday, working in conjunction with the Chicago Police Carjacking Unit, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. 

The efforts included officers from St. John, Dyer, Merrillville, Hammond, East Chicago, Whiting and Indiana State Police.

The blitz resulted in multiple arrests and four vehicle pursuits.

Highland police documented four traffic offenses, Griffith officers recovered a stolen Maserati, and Lake County had four vehicle pursuits, two stolen vehicle recoveries and four arrests.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

On Friday, detectives with the Lake County Force Auto Theft Task arrested two men after running a license plate in the area of 21st Avenue and Broadway in Gary and discovering it was registered to a stolen Kia. The suspects led chase after an attempted traffic stop that ended with two arrests at Ridge Road and Clark Road.

The same day, a Jaguar led a pursuit after Lake County detectives attempted a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard. The vehicle fled into Illinois and the chase was terminated, however police were still able to file charges against the driver.

In addition on Friday evening, Lake County Sheriff’s detectives assisted Highland officers with a traffic stop of a Dodge Charger at Michigan Street and Hohman Avenue. The vehicle fled and Lake County officers pursued it into Calumet City. A rolling roadblock was created and the vehicle was stopped on Michigan City Road and the driver was arrested.

On Saturday, a license plate reader camera alerted Hammond police of a stolen Volkswagen Beetle driving from Illinois into Hammond.

Lake County High Crime Units located the Volkswagen and conducted a traffic stop, confirming the vehicle was reported as stolen. The driver, who had an outstanding warrant, was arrested and faces criminal charges.

That night, Lake County High Crime Unit officers attempted to pull a vehicle over at State Line Avenue and Doty Street in Hammond, but the driver fled into Illinois.

The vehicle ended up crashing into an apartment complex in Dolton, Illinois and the driver, who had an active warrant, was arrested after trying to flee on foot, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

