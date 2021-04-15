Carjacking sweep nets multiple arrests, recovers stolen vehicles, sheriff says

A fleet of Region police flooded the streets in a two-day auto theft and carjacking sweep that resulted in multiple arrests and recovered vehicles that had been reported stolen.

The Lake County Auto Theft Task Force and High Crime Unit conducted the sweep Friday and Saturday, working in conjunction with the Chicago Police Carjacking Unit, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

The efforts included officers from St. John, Dyer, Merrillville, Hammond, East Chicago, Whiting and Indiana State Police.

The blitz resulted in multiple arrests and four vehicle pursuits.

Highland police documented four traffic offenses, Griffith officers recovered a stolen Maserati, and Lake County had four vehicle pursuits, two stolen vehicle recoveries and four arrests.

On Friday, detectives with the Lake County Force Auto Theft Task arrested two men after running a license plate in the area of 21st Avenue and Broadway in Gary and discovering it was registered to a stolen Kia. The suspects led chase after an attempted traffic stop that ended with two arrests at Ridge Road and Clark Road.