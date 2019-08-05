{{featured_button_text}}
VALPARAISO — Police are investigating a rash of vehicle fires that occurred on the same street early Sunday.

In total, officers said nine cars were damaged in the 100 block of Bush Street — losses totaling more than $20,000. Each blaze was started inside the specific vehicle. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135. Tips can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) by entering “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. 

