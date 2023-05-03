CROWN POINT — Lake County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates for children saw increased turnout and a sizeable donation Friday from the Lake County Bar Association at its Pinwheel Day.

For the annual Pinwheel Day, participants plant blue pinwheels in commemoration of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. April has held that designation in the United States since 1983.

Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the blue pinwheel in 2008 as the national symbol for child-abuse prevention.

CASA is a nonprofit that works to advocate for abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system.

CASA Director Joann Price said Pinwheel Day has been held since the late 1980s or early 1990s. This was her first as director of CASA, although it’s not her first time attending the event.

Among the speakers were juvenile-court Judge Thomas P. Stefaniak Jr., Department of Child Services Regional Director Twan Stokes, Geminus Corp. Director Kristin Chamberlain and Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Kevin Elkins.

Attendees included people who worked in the juvenile court system, DCS employees and CASA volunteers.

Price said people often see court proceedings as adversarial, and Pinwheel Day serves as an outlet to show people that, while there are different perspectives, at the end of the day they’re trying to do what’s best for the kids.

“It’s important to me that we all embrace one another, and that we show the community that we're not out here wringing each other's necks,” Price said. “We really are trying to do the best that we can to come together as a community to help protect and preserve the safety and well-being of children.”

After speakers gave their thanks and opening remarks, Shontrai Irving, the chairman of the Lake County Bar Association's community outreach, announced that his organization would be donating $1,500 in toys and books to CASA.

“We just wanted to do something to help let them know that we support their endeavors. And we know it's the right thing to do,” Irving said. “There are a lot of children who are going through a great deal of trauma and they are on the front lines advocating for the children, and we just want to support them in a special way.”

After the donation announcement, participants planted their blue pinwheels along a tree outside the juvenile services center, 3000 West 93rd Ave.

Price said she was told about the donation, but she was still surprised. She described how CASA is primarily a volunteer organization, which is why visibility and connecting with the community is incredibly important.

Volunteer Loni Rich reiterated Price’s comments about community engagement and visibility. When she heard about the donation, she was so happy that she wanted to cry.

Rich continues to volunteer with CASA is because she was once “one of those kids.”

“They didn’t have people like us back then,” she said, so it makes her feel “warm and fuzzy” to see the community’s response to events like adoption days and Pinwheel Day.