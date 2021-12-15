 Skip to main content
Case against man charged in law office arson to be transferred to new judge
alert urgent

Michael Cox

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A homeless man charged in a fire that destroyed a Hammond law office formally pleaded not guilty Wednesday and learned his case will be transferred to another judge.

Michael D. Cox, 56, is accused of setting wooden traffic barricades ablaze early Dec. 12 in an alcove at 142 Rimbach St., sleeping near the fire and adding more wood to it before the flames grew large enough to destroy the building.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen Lang told Cox's defense attorney, Nicole Bennett, that incoming Judge Gina Jones has a conflict and Cox's case will have to be transferred to another judge.

Jones will soon replace the late Judge Diane Boswell in Lake Criminal Court Room 3.

The fire destroyed the Enslen, Enslen and Matthews law office.

The late attorney William "Bill" Enslen was a partner at the law office. He was killed June 24 in his Hobart home.

Lake County prosecutors charged Jason M. Vazquez, 38, of Hammond, in October with murder, murder in the perpetration of a burglary and two felony counts of burglary in connection with Enslen's homicide. Vasquez has pleaded not guilty.

