Case against man charged in law office arson to be transferred to new judge

CROWN POINT — A homeless man charged in a fire that destroyed a Hammond law office formally pleaded not guilty Wednesday and learned his case will be transferred to another judge.

Michael D. Cox, 56, is accused of setting wooden traffic barricades ablaze early Dec. 12 in an alcove at 142 Rimbach St., sleeping near the fire and adding more wood to it before the flames grew large enough to destroy the building.

Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen Lang told Cox's defense attorney, Nicole Bennett, that incoming Judge Gina Jones has a conflict and Cox's case will have to be transferred to another judge.

Jones will soon replace the late Judge Diane Boswell in Lake Criminal Court Room 3.

The fire destroyed the Enslen, Enslen and Matthews law office.