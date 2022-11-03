 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Cash bond set for Portage man accused of shooting neighbor

  • 0

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors and the defense reportedly agreed to a $5,000 cash bond for a 31-year-old Portage man charged with shooting and injuring a neighbor during a dispute earlier this week.

Benjamin Altieri is required to report by phone and in person to officials upon his release from jail, defense attorney Bob Harper said.

Altieri is also prohibited from possessing a gun as his criminal case proceeds.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Altieri, who appeared Wednesday afternoon before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, is accused of shooting his neighbor Friday during a parking dispute near their homes in the 6900 block of Medora Avenue, Portage police said.

The injured man said Altieri pulled out a handgun and fired several times in a sweeping motion.

According to the incident report, the man said he he did not think the gun was real at first because "who would do something like that?"

People are also reading…

It was only after he began walking back to his house that he felt pain in his right thigh and realized he had been shot.

Altieri faces felony counts of battery involving a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Altieri said he first fired a warning shot into the ground "because he was in my yard," the arrest report says. He said the neighbor continued to approach him, at which time he shot him in the leg.

"He reiterated that he could have shot him in the stomach or the chest area, however he did not want to hurt anyone so he shot him in the leg," police said. "Benjamin also added he was just scared."

Police said home-surveillance footage shows Altieri yelling at the other man to "move it back" while motioning with his hand.

The other man begins walking home on the public sidewalk when Altieri yells at him to "come on," police said. As the other man approaches Altieri on Altieri's property, seven shots are heard.

Benjamin Altieri

Benjamin Altieri

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The human brain is really big! But why?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts