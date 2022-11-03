Cash bond set for Portage man accused of shooting neighbor

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors and the defense reportedly agreed to a $5,000 cash bond for a 31-year-old Portage man charged with shooting and injuring a neighbor during a dispute earlier this week.

Benjamin Altieri is required to report by phone and in person to officials upon his release from jail, defense attorney Bob Harper said.

Altieri is also prohibited from possessing a gun as his criminal case proceeds.

Altieri, who appeared Wednesday afternoon before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, is accused of shooting his neighbor Friday during a parking dispute near their homes in the 6900 block of Medora Avenue, Portage police said.

The injured man said Altieri pulled out a handgun and fired several times in a sweeping motion.

According to the incident report, the man said he he did not think the gun was real at first because "who would do something like that?"

It was only after he began walking back to his house that he felt pain in his right thigh and realized he had been shot.

Altieri faces felony counts of battery involving a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Altieri said he first fired a warning shot into the ground "because he was in my yard," the arrest report says. He said the neighbor continued to approach him, at which time he shot him in the leg.

"He reiterated that he could have shot him in the stomach or the chest area, however he did not want to hurt anyone so he shot him in the leg," police said. "Benjamin also added he was just scared."

Police said home-surveillance footage shows Altieri yelling at the other man to "move it back" while motioning with his hand.

The other man begins walking home on the public sidewalk when Altieri yells at him to "come on," police said. As the other man approaches Altieri on Altieri's property, seven shots are heard.