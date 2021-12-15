Cashed-in lottery ticket led detectives to robbery suspect, police say

CROWN POINT — A winning Hoosier Lottery ticket cashed in about an hour after a robbery early Monday at a Griffith convenience store led police to a Highland man, who was charged Wednesday, police said.
Michael J. Voigt, 23, is accused of brandishing a black handgun after an employee caught him behind a counter about 2:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store at 845 N. Broad St. in Griffith.
Voigt fled on foot with lottery tickets and multiple packs of cigarettes valued at about $50, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.
He was arrested Tuesday, but he has not yet entered pleas to charges of armed robbery and robbery, level 3 and 5 felonies, respectively.
A witness at the 7-Eleven told police the suspect was white, about 5 foot 6 inches tall and 215 pounds. The man was wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a navy blue face mask, police said.
Detectives spoke with a Hoosier Lottery investigator and learned one of the stolen scratch-off tickets had been cashed in at a Gary gas station for $75 in winnings, Martin said.
Police reviewed surveillance video from the two businesses and determined the man who cashed in the lottery ticket was the same person who robbed the 7-Eleven, Martin said.
Video from the Gary gas station showed the man's clothing was the same as the man seen at the 7-Eleven, but he was not wearing a face mask inside the Gary business, police said.
The man also appeared to be handling the gun in the Gary gas station that was described by a witness at the 7-Eleven, Martin said.
A clerk at the Gary gas station told police the man was a regular customer who cashed in a ticket and that the gun was believed to be a BB gun.
Police tracked the vehicle seen in surveillance video to Voigt's home, and he agreed to talk to detectives, police said.
Voigt admitted to cashing in the lottery ticket at the Gary gas station, but he claimed he got it from a "street walker" to whom he provided a ride, Martin said.
When a detective Voigt showed a photo of the vehicle involved in the robbery, he admitted it belonged to his relative, police said.