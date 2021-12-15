Cashed-in lottery ticket led detectives to robbery suspect, police say

Video from the Gary gas station showed the man's clothing was the same as the man seen at the 7-Eleven, but he was not wearing a face mask inside the Gary business, police said.

The man also appeared to be handling the gun in the Gary gas station that was described by a witness at the 7-Eleven, Martin said.

A clerk at the Gary gas station told police the man was a regular customer who cashed in a ticket and that the gun was believed to be a BB gun.

Police tracked the vehicle seen in surveillance video to Voigt's home, and he agreed to talk to detectives, police said.

Voigt admitted to cashing in the lottery ticket at the Gary gas station, but he claimed he got it from a "street walker" to whom he provided a ride, Martin said.

When a detective Voigt showed a photo of the vehicle involved in the robbery, he admitted it belonged to his relative, police said.

