Cats die in Porter County house fire, department says

PORTER — Two cats died Sunday in a fire at a house in the 300 block of Michigami Trail, the Porter Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. and found flames burning through the top of the closed overhead garage door, Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said.

Half of the original two-car garage had been converted into living space, and firefighters determined the fire had extended into a common attic but not yet into the rest of the home, he said.

Assisted by firefighters from Chesterton, Burns Harbor, Liberty Township and Portage, the crew made entry into the garage and used 2,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.

Upon learning that two cats were inside, firefighters searched and found both animals dead, according to Craig.

Smoke damage was found throughout the home, as well as water damage in the garage area.

Craig estimated damages at $75,000 to the structure and $50,000 to its contents.

The investigation has not yet been completed, but the cause is believed to be accidental, Craig said.