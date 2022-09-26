 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Cats die in Porter County house fire, department says

  • Updated
  • 0

PORTER — Two cats died Sunday in a fire at a house in the 300 block of Michigami Trail, the Porter Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. and found flames burning through the top of the closed overhead garage door, Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Half of the original two-car garage had been converted into living space, and firefighters determined the fire had extended into a common attic but not yet into the rest of the home, he said.

Assisted by firefighters from Chesterton, Burns Harbor, Liberty Township and Portage, the crew made entry into the garage and used 2,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.

Upon learning that two cats were inside, firefighters searched and found both animals dead, according to Craig.

Smoke damage was found throughout the home, as well as water damage in the garage area.

People are also reading…

Craig estimated damages at $75,000 to the structure and $50,000 to its contents.

The investigation has not yet been completed, but the cause is believed to be accidental, Craig said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the inflatable 'moon village' astronauts might soon be living in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts