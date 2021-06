Cause of death determined for woman found near Porter Beach, coroner says

PORTER — A Portage woman found Wednesday evening alongside a road near Porter Beach died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head and neck, the Porter County coroner's office announced Monday.

The manner of the 29-year-old woman's death still is pending, and the investigation is ongoing, Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes said in a statement.

Shanda Crowe was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday alongside Waverly Road, north of the South Shore Line tracks and U.S. 12, police said.

Witnesses told police the woman had fallen or jumped from a moving vehicle that was being driven by Matthew Urquidi, 36, of Portage, police said.

Police said Urquidi had been involved in a hit-and-run property damage crash farther north on Waverly Road.

Urquidi was found to have a blood alcohol content of about 0.17%, or twice the legal limit for driving, police said. Urquidi was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

