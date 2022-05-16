Cause of death revealed for 3-year-old found along Region shoreline

LAPORTE — The 3-year-old girl found Thursday along the shoreline of a small lake in Long Beach died as a result of drowning, LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson revealed late Monday morning.
Swanson identified the girl as Amy Ivey and said the cause of death was asphyxiation secondary to drowning.
Medical professionals had worked for hours to revive the girl, Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker said at the time of the incident.
Forker said the girl, who had autism and was nonverbal, was found about 1:30 p.m. Thursday along the north shoreline of Clare Lake in Long Beach, in an area just off Fairway Drive.
She had been reported missing at 11:30 a.m. from the 400 block of Long Beach Lane and was last seen in the area of Karwick Road and Long Beach Lane, wearing a T-shirt and diaper.
Police from Michigan City and surrounding agencies searched the area following the 911 call.
Once she was located along the shoreline in the water, first responders pulled her onto dry land and immediately rendered medical aid. LaPorte County EMS took the child to Franciscan Health Michigan City.
CVS closes pharmacies in Whiting, Griffith, Gary, East Chicago, Michigan City and Valparaiso
Passenger with no flying experience lands plane at Florida airport after pilot became incapacitated
Driver identified in fatal South Shore crash
Man takes the stand to claim self-defense; jury convicts him of murder
SWAT, police make 2 arrests at Hobart home in narcotics investigation, police say
Missing 3-year-old with autism dies after being found along shoreline
Detention of WNBA's Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month
Student arrested; third bomb threat at Merrillville school in a month
Disney CEO Bob Chapek tells IU graduating class about Region roots: 'For a period of time, I slept in the breakfast nook'
Prison releases former First Baptist Church of Hammond pastor
Missing Region man found dead in Crown Point motorcycle crash, police say
Former Porter County cop guilty of neglect in crippling injuries to infant son
Man with 2 active warrants, 16-year-old girl flee from officers after chase, police say
Judge refuses to bar doctor's testimony during infant death trial
Naked inmate nabbed after escape from Region jail; bedding seen hanging from top floor, cops say
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Bridget McCarthy
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Kalamazoo, MI
Enrique Avila
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Staci Beard
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Theodore Euler
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tecoby Sanders
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Chicago, IL
Nicholas Lee
Arrest Date: May 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kevin Coleman
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brashon Pender
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Austin Dunning
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joseph Parkes-Garay
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: Anderson, IN
Residence: 31
Jose Rosales
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 20
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Frothingham
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Sackrider
Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeni Chase
Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Edwardsburg, MI
Randall Madaras
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Escape Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Anthony McKinney
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 30
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Christopher Kelley
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Danielle Schoonmaker
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Westville Police Department Offense Description: Fraud On a Financial Institution; Identity Deception Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: Schenectady, NY
Jammie Conner
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
William Miller Jr.
Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 58
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Ramon Rubi-Rodriguez
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of Firearm by an alien Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Pittsburgh, PA
Mack Walker Jr.
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 52
Residence: South Bend, IN
Stacey Scheppner
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 54
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Vincent Reeves
Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: Knox, IN
Joseph Trembinski
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Counterfeiting Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Gary, IN
Xuan Logan II
Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.