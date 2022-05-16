 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Cause of death revealed for 3-year-old found along Region shoreline

  • 0
Amy Ivey

The 3-year-old girl found Thursday along the shoreline of a small lake in Long Beach died as a result of drowning, LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson revealed late Monday morning.

 Provided

LAPORTE — The 3-year-old girl found Thursday along the shoreline of a small lake in Long Beach died as a result of drowning, LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson revealed late Monday morning.

Swanson identified the girl as Amy Ivey and said the cause of death was asphyxiation secondary to drowning.

Medical professionals had worked for hours to revive the girl, Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker said at the time of the incident.

Forker said the girl, who had autism and was nonverbal, was found about 1:30 p.m. Thursday along the north shoreline of Clare Lake in Long Beach, in an area just off Fairway Drive.

She had been reported missing at 11:30 a.m. from the 400 block of Long Beach Lane and was last seen in the area of Karwick Road and Long Beach Lane, wearing a T-shirt and diaper.

Police from Michigan City and surrounding agencies searched the area following the 911 call.

Once she was located along the shoreline in the water, first responders pulled her onto dry land and immediately rendered medical aid. LaPorte County EMS took the child to Franciscan Health Michigan City.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea implements nationwide COVID lockdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts