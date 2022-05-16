Cause of death revealed for 3-year-old found along Region shoreline

LAPORTE — The 3-year-old girl found Thursday along the shoreline of a small lake in Long Beach died as a result of drowning, LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson revealed late Monday morning.

Swanson identified the girl as Amy Ivey and said the cause of death was asphyxiation secondary to drowning.

Medical professionals had worked for hours to revive the girl, Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker said at the time of the incident.

Forker said the girl, who had autism and was nonverbal, was found about 1:30 p.m. Thursday along the north shoreline of Clare Lake in Long Beach, in an area just off Fairway Drive.

She had been reported missing at 11:30 a.m. from the 400 block of Long Beach Lane and was last seen in the area of Karwick Road and Long Beach Lane, wearing a T-shirt and diaper.

Police from Michigan City and surrounding agencies searched the area following the 911 call.

Once she was located along the shoreline in the water, first responders pulled her onto dry land and immediately rendered medical aid. LaPorte County EMS took the child to Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Kasarda Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident. Follow Bob Kasarda Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today