CHESTERTON — The cause of last week's fire that destroyed a popular wedding venue is being left undetermined, said Chesterton Fire Chief John Jarka.
The investigation into the blaze at The Allure on the Lake was ended after discussions with the site's insurance company and after finding no sign of foul play, Jarka said.
Cleanup has yet to start at the burned-out remains of the venue, near the southwest corner of Indiana 49 and Indian Boundary Road, he said. At some point, a timeline will take effect for that work to get underway.
Attempts to reach the company for comment Monday afternoon were not immediately successful.
The business owner, Troy Clark, said last week he intends to rebuild the site.
Clark said he had spent a year renovating the existing banquet hall and adding a wedding chapel only to watch it all go up in smoke after a year in operation.
"It's a devastating loss," he said.
The fire was first noticed by an on-duty police officer at 2:46 a.m. June 3, Jarka said in a previous Times report.
The blaze, which sent flames high into the night sky, is the largest fire in the town's recent history and attracted firefighters from several local communities, he said. It was put out by 5 a.m. the same day.
An event was hosted at the venue the night before the fire, and the last employee left about 10:50 p.m., Jarka said. The building has kitchen facilities.
The Allure on the Lake is attached to the Waterbird Lakeside Inn, but a fire corridor kept the flames from reaching the hotel, Jarka said. He said the inn was evacuated, and 40 overnight guests were accommodated at another nearby hotel before being cleared that same morning to return.
The fire has left many people scrambling to find alternative sites for their weddings. The company operates a second site — The Allure, 301 B St., LaPorte.