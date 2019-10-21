VALPARAISO — After spending the first part of Monday picking through as many as 100 potential jurors to eliminate those deemed biased by pretrial publicity of the Christopher Dillard murder case, attorneys set out to work to pick their finalists.
The hope is to pick 12 jurors and four alternates from the remaining 52 potential candidates by the day's end, according to the court.
The precautions are being taken at the urging of the defense, which has twice been denied their request to move the trial out of Porter County or bring in potential jurors from another county, who are less likely to have read details of the case and formed an opinion.
Security around the courtroom and jury selection process was unusually tight Monday morning as three times the number of potential jurors as usual begin filtering in.
Dillard, 53, of Hobart, is charged with murdering 23-year-old Nicole Gland, of Portage, on April 19, 2017, by stabbing her in her vehicle in a parking area behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton, where they both worked.
Officials hope to begin the evidence portion of the trial Tuesday, but said it will depend on whether more potential jurors have to be brought in that morning. Three weeks of court time have been set aside for the trial.
Dillard, who has remained behind bars without bond, as is standard in murder cases, made a failed attempt in August to persuade the court to release him on his own recognizance while awaiting trial. The judge said he was not convinced by Dillard's arguments that prosecutors were responsible for enough of the delays in his case to have resulted in him being held longer than six months without yet going to trial.
The judge also rejected a request by the defense earlier this month to dismiss the murder case based on accusations that a Chesterton police officer disregarded or even misplaced a knife discovered in the wake of the fatal stabbing. The judge cited conflicting testimony of those involved in the discovery of the knife and the defendant's failure to prove that the police officer involved acted in bad faith.
