SAINT JOHN — A 26-year-old Cedar Lake woman died over the weekend after a vehicle-vs-bicycle crash late Friday morning, according to authorities.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has ruled Cali Blakeley's death an accident. She died after suffering multiple injuries, the office reported.
Police, fire and EMS personnel from St. John responded just after 11:30 a.m. Friday to the 9900 block of Wicker Avenue for a report of an injured person in the roadway, according to St. John Police Chief James Kveton.
The driver of a silver 2003 Chevrolet Blazer turning from westbound Supply Road and northbound onto Wicker Avenue reportedly struck Blakelely, who was traveling on bike southbound on Wicker along the eastern portion of the northbound side of the roadway, Kveton said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Reconstruction Team was called in to conduct a reconstruction of the crash scene due to the severity of her injuries.
Blakelely was initially taken to Franciscan Heath in Crown Point but later transferred. She was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m. Saturday at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
No charges have been filed in the case, and it was not a hit-and-run, Kveton said.
No further information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
