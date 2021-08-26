Cedar Lake Firefighters Association Fundraiser Concert to bring live entertainment Saturday

CEDAR LAKE — There will be live music by the lake this Saturday with the return of the Cedar Lake Firefighters Association annual fundraiser.

The Cedar Lake Firefighters Association Fundraiser Concert, formerly known as the Fireman's Ball, will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lake Town Grounds Bandshell by 7408 Constitution Ave.

Due to not being able to host the event last year off due to the pandemic, organizers said this year will be bigger than past events.

Organizers described the fundraiser as an outdoor causal evening of drinks and live entertainment with local first responders in attendance.

There will be two live bands performing from 6-9 p.m., including headliner the Nate Venturelli Band, a nationally-known musical act with local roots.

The admission price of $25 includes unlimited beer, wine, seltzers and soft beverages during the entire event. There will also be a food tent served by Bugaboo's Bar and Grill.

A limited supply of 100 discounted pre-sale tickets can be bought online at https://2021cedarlakefirefightersfundraiserconcert.eventbrite.com.