Cedar Lake first responders to hold 20th anniversary Sept. 11 ceremony

CEDAR LAKE — With the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, Cedar Lake's first responders are holding a series of events in remembrance of those who died that day.

At 6:26 a.m. Saturday the flag will be lowered to half-staff in front of the Cedar Lake Fire Department station at 9430 West 133rd Ave. The public is welcome to attend and it will be streamed live on the Cedar Lake Firefighters Association Facebook page.

Firefighters at the station will observe moments of silence during the times that the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, crashes happened, in addition to when the World Trade Center towers fell.

The Cedar Lake Fire Department will host a ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel National Catholic Church at 6629 W. 133rd Avenue in Cedar Lake.

The remembrance ceremony will span for about an hour and is open to the public. It will also be streamed on Facebook for those who would like to observe remotely.

For more information, the Cedar Lake Fire Department can be reached at 219-374-5961.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.