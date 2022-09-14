 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Lake man arrested for burglary, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Shawn Hunter Fullgraf,

Shawn Hunter Fullgraf

CEDAR LAKE — Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a burglary after he entered a homeowner's garage and stole multiple items from inside their vehicles.

Officers were dispatched at 9 a.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Lakeview Point Road in Cedar Lake when the homeowner reported a burglary. The suspect was reported to have stolen a purse and wallet from the vehicles. 

Shawn Hunter Fullgraf, 20, was arrested at his home Tuesday and charged with a level four felony. 

Home surveillance cameras showed the burglary occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Fullgraf appeared to wear a sweatshirt with a hood covering his face. He entered the attached garage through a malfunctioning door, Cedar Lake police said.

Officers used the footage to identify Fullgraf. They contacted a detective at the Jasper County Sheriff's Office who is working on a similar case involving Fullgraf and obtained a search warrant for the subject through Jasper County.

Police said they continue to work on other cases in which Fullgraf is the suspect. Additional charges will be forthcoming.

