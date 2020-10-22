Cedar Lake man charged with attempted murder after SWAT standoff ends peacefully

The victim also accused Olson of making her 2-year-old “eat candy off the floor like a dog” and hiding her children’s belongings in his vehicle. The woman’s sister and father arrived at the residence in separate vehicles around 6 p.m. after she called them about the situation.

The woman’s sister alleged that when she went to the front door, Olson pointed a small handgun at her head and pulled the trigger, however the gun clicked but did not fire. Olson then told her she was lucky before firing two more shots as she and her sister ran away, court reports claimed. Neither woman was hit by gunfire.

The father told police when he arrived, he saw Olson come out of the house and heard two “bangs,” followed by the two sisters and children running out of the home. He told police he saw Olson holding a handgun.

The children left with the woman’s father and the sister left the residence and picked up the victim, who had ran down the street. The women drove to a gas station to call police, telling officers that Olson allegedly had multiple firearms in his home.