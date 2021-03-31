Cedar Lake man dies weeks after driving motorcycle into back of semitrailer, authorities say

CRETE — A Cedar Lake man has died after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a semitrailer earlier this month while traveling on Interstate 394, police said.

Richard Gruenwald, 61, was pronounced dead about 8:21 p.m. Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, though the crash occurred March 12, Cook County medical examiner's office records show.

The manner of Gruenwald's death was listed as pending Wednesday.

Gruenwald, at about 5:20 a.m. March 12, was driving southbound on I-394 at Richton just south of Richton Road when he crashed into the back of a semi traveling in the same direction, Crete Police Chief Scott Pieritz said.

Gruenwald was conscious and responsive at the scene and told police he was wearing his helmet and might have fallen asleep before striking the semi.

Neither the semi or its driver were at the scene when officers arrived, Pieritz said.

Responders with the Crete Fire Department arrived to the scene and gave Gruenwald medical aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

He was later transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.