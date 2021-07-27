 Skip to main content
Cedar Lake police searching boys who vandalized Eagles building, veteran's memorial painting
  Updated
Cedar Lake vandalism

A screenshot of surveillance video distributed by the Cedar Lake Police Department. Officers are seeking four boys believed to be involved in several acts of vandalism early on the morning of July 24.

 Cedar Lake Police Department

CEDAR LAKE — The Cedar Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating four boys allegedly responsible for vandalizing the Fraternal Order of Eagles building, including a veteran's memorial painting and other personal property early Saturday morning.

The department released surveillance video of the four culprits on its Facebook page, writing that the four juveniles in the video are believed to reside in the Meyer Manor neighborhood near the Eagles at 13140 NW Lake Shore Drive.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

In the Facebook video, one of the boys can be seen spray painting a red SUV, and all four are later captured hopping over a railing outside a building.

The vandalism allegedly occurred around 3:30 a.m. on July 24 and anyone with information on the incidents or the boys involved is asked to call Deputy Chief Carl Brittingham at 219-374-5416 ext. 118 or email carl.brittingham@cedarlakein.org.

