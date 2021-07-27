Cedar Lake police searching boys who vandalized Eagles building, veteran's memorial painting

CEDAR LAKE — The Cedar Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating four boys allegedly responsible for vandalizing the Fraternal Order of Eagles building, including a veteran's memorial painting and other personal property early Saturday morning.

The department released surveillance video of the four culprits on its Facebook page, writing that the four juveniles in the video are believed to reside in the Meyer Manor neighborhood near the Eagles at 13140 NW Lake Shore Drive.

In the Facebook video, one of the boys can be seen spray painting a red SUV, and all four are later captured hopping over a railing outside a building.

The vandalism allegedly occurred around 3:30 a.m. on July 24 and anyone with information on the incidents or the boys involved is asked to call Deputy Chief Carl Brittingham at 219-374-5416 ext. 118 or email carl.brittingham@cedarlakein.org.

