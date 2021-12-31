Celebratory gunfire stretches police thin; leaves wake of damage behind, Region cops say

Police across Northwest Indiana are stretched thin every New Year's Eve and ring in the new year inundated with bullet damage calls the next day.
As New Year's Eve approaches, local authorities warn of the dangers and heavy consequences of celebratory gunfire.
"Unfortunately celebratory gunfire is common throughout much of Northwest Indiana and we have been battling it for years," Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg said. "In 2017, a young boy, Noah Inman, was killed on July 3rd from a falling bullet from someone’s firearm. Besides the potential harm to innocent people from the falling or errant bullets, there is also a drain of law enforcement resources as we have have to take valuable time away from responding to other calls for service when responding to the shots fired."
Kellogg said Hammond police have a zero-tolerance policy against such violations and offenders will be arrested and face felony charges.
There will be an increased patrol of officers and a sharp eye on ShotSpotter technology to detect gunfire on New Years Eve, East Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.
Every New Year's Eve as time ticks closer to midnight, he said officers are flooded with alerts from Shotspotter and shots fired calls.
"It ties up all of our officers when we are overloaded with calls, because Shotspotter alerts take a priority," Rivera said.
Rivera said shooting gunfire into the air not only has legal consequences but can be deadly.
"These rounds go up but they don't go straight down, they can go through windows, dry wall, vehicles and more," Rivera said. "The right to bear arms does not mean the right to shoot your firearm whenever and wherever you want to, if you are not defending yourself or others or at the shooting range."
Every New Year's Day, officers see the evidence left behind from reckless gunfire.
"One New Year's Day, the day shift is bombarded by property damage reports," Rivera said. "We see bullet damage everywhere from vehicles, to broken windows to houses. We have even had a squad car hit by gunfire. It's why we are strict, because we have so much property damage from it in our city and it could easily hurt or kill someone."
Those who shoot gunfire into the air in East Chicago can face a $500 fine from the city, criminal reckless charges and even murder charges if the incident proves fatal.
"Another thing is that people aren't just shooting handguns in the air, but they are firing high-powered rifles,"Rivera said.
In and near Gary last winter, two fire stations were struck by gunfire.
Gary Fire Department's Station No. 5 at 4959 Pennsylvania St. was hit by a bullet that went inside the building. No one was harmed, firefighters said.
A day after Christmas, firefighters discovered a bullet had pierced Lake Ridge Volunteer Fire Department at 2301 W. 47th Ave. in Calumet Township.
The bullet entered through the roof and landed in front of the station's vending machines, Lake Ridge Fire Department Chief Mike Redd said. He said no one was injured but there was damage to the roof and insulation. He said the spot where the gunfire struck is a common gathering spot for the crew.
Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady said in addition to more manpower with extra patrols and overlapping shifts, members of the department's SWAT Team deployed strategically though the city.
"The Gary Police Department warns the public of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve," Hamady said. "Celebrating by firing a weapon into the air is illegal and will not be tolerated. What is fired into the air, will come down. These rounds will strike the ground, car, building or person. The round is much slower but still can be fatal. Eighty percent of the time the falling round will strike a person on top of the head, shoulders or foot."
Police encouraged anyone who sees someone engage in celebratory gunfire to call 911 immediately.
"It’s been said a hundred times but should always be reminded that what goes up must come down," Kellogg said. "We ask all of our citizens to celebrate safely. Pop the cork on the champagne and leave the guns safely secured. And if you see or hear a neighbor shooting a firearm, call 911 immediately. Let’s all bring in the new year safely together."