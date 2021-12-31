Celebratory gunfire stretches police thin; leaves wake of damage behind, Region cops say

"It ties up all of our officers when we are overloaded with calls, because Shotspotter alerts take a priority," Rivera said.

Rivera said shooting gunfire into the air not only has legal consequences but can be deadly.

"These rounds go up but they don't go straight down, they can go through windows, dry wall, vehicles and more," Rivera said. "The right to bear arms does not mean the right to shoot your firearm whenever and wherever you want to, if you are not defending yourself or others or at the shooting range."

Every New Year's Day, officers see the evidence left behind from reckless gunfire.

"One New Year's Day, the day shift is bombarded by property damage reports," Rivera said. "We see bullet damage everywhere from vehicles, to broken windows to houses. We have even had a squad car hit by gunfire. It's why we are strict, because we have so much property damage from it in our city and it could easily hurt or kill someone."

Those who shoot gunfire into the air in East Chicago can face a $500 fine from the city, criminal reckless charges and even murder charges if the incident proves fatal.