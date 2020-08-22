Cellphone recordings will be admitted as evidence in double murder trial, courts say

Bradford said the court finds the defense's objections to using the evidence does not affect the admissibility of the recordings, the court document said.

According to the most recent case documents, the court vacated the status hearing that was set for Aug. 31. Attorneys will have until Sept. 18 to file any further motions, which will be heard on Sept. 21, court records said.

The first of the two recordings in question began on Feb. 25, 2019, but an examination determined the final version was not completed until March 4, said former FBI agent Bruce Koenig.

Koenig said he could not determine exactly how the recording was altered or whether it was entirely replaced.

The second recording has a much shorter gap in between the beginning and end, but the conclusion is the same, he said.

"It's not the original," Koenig said.

Defense attorney James Voyles further questioned the appropriateness of the tapes because they were provided by Silva, who had been a witness for prosecutors before he was charged.

Kerner is charged with multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and arson and intimidation.