Cellphone recordings will be admitted as evidence in double murder trial, courts say

VALPARAISO — After debate of whether they were altered, courts ruled that two cellphone recordings will be used in an upcoming double murder case against Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner.
Kerner and co-defendant John Silva II, both 19, are charged in the Feb. 25, 2019 killings of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
On Thursday Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford ruled to deny the motion to suppress the recordings as evidence, according to Porter Superior Court records.
At the last hearing, the defense asked the judge to not present the recordings to jurors when the case goes to trial Oct. 6. A former FBI agent testified the cellphone recordings are not the originals and have been altered in some unknown ways.
Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas Jr. argued to keep the evidence, saying, in part, that the records were obtained from the iPhone of Silva, who will testify to their authenticity.
Other evidence of their authenticity will be presented at trial, including the background sound of a home phone ringing, Salinas said. Records show that the home phone received a call at the time reported on Silvas' cell phone recording.
Bradford said he wanted to listen to the recordings before making his ruling, in which he sided ultimately with Salinas.
Bradford said the court finds the defense's objections to using the evidence does not affect the admissibility of the recordings, the court document said.
According to the most recent case documents, the court vacated the status hearing that was set for Aug. 31. Attorneys will have until Sept. 18 to file any further motions, which will be heard on Sept. 21, court records said.
The first of the two recordings in question began on Feb. 25, 2019, but an examination determined the final version was not completed until March 4, said former FBI agent Bruce Koenig.
Koenig said he could not determine exactly how the recording was altered or whether it was entirely replaced.
The second recording has a much shorter gap in between the beginning and end, but the conclusion is the same, he said.
"It's not the original," Koenig said.
Defense attorney James Voyles further questioned the appropriateness of the tapes because they were provided by Silva, who had been a witness for prosecutors before he was charged.
Kerner is charged with multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and arson and intimidation.
Silva faces two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
Kerner is further accused of loading the two bodies into the trunk of the teens' Honda Civic following the killings along with various containers of flammable liquids and setting the vehicle on fire, police said.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, later recanted and said he was in the basement of the home when the killings took place, police said. Silva is accused of helping clean up the shooting scene and seeing Kerner strike Grill.
The Indiana State Police lab later found Silva's DNA on a gun from the scene determined to belong to Kerner's grandfather, records state.
Times Staff Writer Bob Kasarda contributed to this story.
