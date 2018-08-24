VALPARAISO — An appeal has been filed in a judge's recent decision to open the door for all customers of Shorewood Forest Utilities to join in on a lawsuit aimed at stopping a proposed expansion of the subdivision's sewage treatment plant.
The court's refusal to dismiss the case has also been appealed, according to Kevin Rasp, a Chicago attorney representing defendants in the case.
The Benton County judge who is now presiding over the case recently certified it as a class-action lawsuit, which means all 1,092 customers of the utility can sign on to the complaint and share in any awards, according to Glenn Vician, an attorney and utility customer representing the four original plaintiffs in the case.
Otherwise the customers would have to go to the expense of filing individual lawsuits on their own, he said.
Vician said the award to be shared in the case could top $2 million.
The customers will be notified by mail of the lawsuit and given the opportunity to join in on the action, Vician said.
The original complaint claims the plant was not intended to become a regional treatment facility based on its size and location within the subdivision in Union Township.
The plant currently serves 1,092 lots within Shorewood Forest and has capacity for less than 200 additional users, according to the suit. The proposed expansion calls for servicing up to 379 more lots from a subdivision proposed outside of Shorewood Forest.
The proposal could bring in nearly 25 percent more sewage, which would amount to more than 42 million additional gallons a year, according to the lawsuit.
It has since been discovered there could be damages in excess of $2 million as a result of alleged mismanagement of the utility and liabilities brought on by past board members, Vician said.