Change to Indiana turn signal law unanimously endorsed by Senate

The Indiana Senate has unanimously agreed to fix a quirk in the state's turn signal statutes that puts just about every motorist at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time.

Under current law, drivers in Indiana are required to use a turn signal every time they're about to make a turn or change traffic lanes.

The law also mandates the turn signal begin at least 200 feet prior to the turn or lane change, or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.

State Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, observed the second provision is impossible to comply with in most urban and suburban areas where streets often intersect less than 200 feet apart.

In addition, he said there's no practical way for a driver to signal for 200 feet before, for example, pulling out of a parking lot or making a quick lane change due to a traffic hazard ahead.

"Anybody who has ever pulled out of the Senate parking lot at the Statehouse, turned right onto Ohio Street and turned right onto Capitol Street has violated the law," Freeman said. "It's impossible to comply with because it's only 170 feet."