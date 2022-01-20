Charge dropped against Valpo woman in drowning death of her 3-year-old

The child had a tendency to run away from her mother and other adults, which she said prompted a doctor to write a letter to the apartment complex requesting a screen door be installed at the family's apartment.

Perkins said her daughter slept with her because if not, she would run around.

Germann said an investigation determined Perkins had enlisted the help of other neighbors in the search for her child and shortly thereafter called 911.

"The child had a history of taking off and running from her parents," he said. "In fact so much so the mother had made arrangements for the apartment complex to install an additional locking device on the apartment door.

"For sure it was a terrible, horrible tragedy, but in the end no crime occurred based on our additional investigation."

Back in 2018, before Germann had taken over control of the prosecutor's office, defense attorney Bob Harper had challenged claims by police that Perkins took nearly an hour and a half to contact them about the missing girl.