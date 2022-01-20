Charge dropped against Valpo woman in drowning death of her 3-year-old

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors have dropped their criminal case against a Valparaiso woman who was charged with felony neglect in the 2018 drowning of her 3-year-old daughter.
The dismissal, which was approved by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, cites evidentiary concerns, court records show.
Tasia Perkins, 36, had been facing 20 to 40 years behind bars if convicted on the charge.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Thursday a further investigation of the case left his office unable to meet the requirement for proving Perkins placed "the child in a situation that endangers her life or health."
The initial belief that Perkins had left her child alone to go to a gas station before the drowning proved to be inaccurate, he said.
She was charged after Tamira Billingslea's body was found unresponsive July 9, 2018, in a pond near their home at the Williamsburg on the Lake apartment complex on Valparaiso's north side. Perkins claims she took her child with her to a nearby gas station that night and the girl fled when they returned home.
Perkins had testified her daughter was autistic and unable to speak, for which she was receiving help several times a week.
The child had a tendency to run away from her mother and other adults, which she said prompted a doctor to write a letter to the apartment complex requesting a screen door be installed at the family's apartment.
Perkins said her daughter slept with her because if not, she would run around.
Germann said an investigation determined Perkins had enlisted the help of other neighbors in the search for her child and shortly thereafter called 911.
"The child had a history of taking off and running from her parents," he said. "In fact so much so the mother had made arrangements for the apartment complex to install an additional locking device on the apartment door.
"For sure it was a terrible, horrible tragedy, but in the end no crime occurred based on our additional investigation."
Back in 2018, before Germann had taken over control of the prosecutor's office, defense attorney Bob Harper had challenged claims by police that Perkins took nearly an hour and a half to contact them about the missing girl.
Harper also had said there is evidence to support Perkins' claims that she took her child with her to the gas station before the child's death. The girl was found wearing one shoe and the other shoe was left in the car, which police should have been able to verify after seizing the vehicle, he said.
Another indication the child was in the car as claimed is that Perkins stayed in her car at the gas station and honked for service, Harper has said.
Perkins also did not enter her apartment when arriving home and, instead, set out immediately in search of her daughter, Harper said. Police should know this because Perkins had to unlock the apartment door to let them in.